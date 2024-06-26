NATO won’t be part of Ukraine conflict, says Germany’s Scholz

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO is not and will not be part of the conflict in Ukraine, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The NATO summit will discuss the strengthening of its role in coordinating support for Ukraine and training [the Ukrainian armed forces]," Scholz said at the Bundestag in regard to the EU and NATO summits, due to be held on June 27-28 and July 9-11 respectively."It is simultaneously obvious and I find it important to state that due to what we are doing, NATO will not be part of the conflict. We will not cross this line and we are not crossing it," he said.The chancellor claimed that NATO was unanimously concerning this issue."Transatlantic security is of central importance, including when we think about Ukraine’s security prospects," Scholz said.

News.Az