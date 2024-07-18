NATO’s Ukraine command center in Germany to start operating in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that an Alliance-led command center tasked with coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine will become operation in Germany's Wiesbaden in September.

The command center, comprising 700 personnel based in Germany, will facilitate support and security assistance to Ukraine while coordinating efforts among NATO allies, Stoltenberg said upon his arrival at a meeting of the European Political Community in London, News.Az reports citing foreign media.In addition to addressing external threats to Western democracy, Stoltenberg pledged that discussions in London would encompass safeguarding against internal challenges such as cyberattacks and acts of sabotage.

News.Az