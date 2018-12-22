Nazarbayev: Ilham Aliyev’s tireless efforts for improving well-being of Azerbaijanis to contribute to Azerbaijan’s prosperity

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"I am confident that your long-term experience in high state activity and tireless efforts towards improving the well-being of your people will continue to contribute significantly to prosperity and sustainable development of Azerbaijan."

"I believe that centuries-old traditional ties of friendship between Astana and Baku will develop dynamically in a brotherly atmosphere based on strategic partnership for the sake of the well-being of the peoples of our two countries."

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu , taking this opportunity, I wish you the best of health, inexhaustible energy, new successes in your responsible state office , and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," Nazarbayev's letter reads.

News.Az

