Nazi collaborator monuments in Armenia

By Lev Golinkin

In 2016, Armenia’s capital triggered international headlines after erecting this giant monument to nationalist Garegin Nzhdeh (1886–1955) in the center of Yerevan, where Nzhdeh also has a street and a central square.

Garegin Nzhdeh monument in Yerevan, Armenia

Nzhdeh placed the Armenian Legion at the disposal of the Nazis; these soldiers served the Third Reich in the Caucasus, Crimea, and France. Report in the Jerusalem Post.

Garegin Nzhdeh monuments in Gyumri and Kapan, Armenia

Gyumri, Kapan and seventeen other locations — Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, honors Nzhdeh with a street and a prominent statue, above left. Kapan, above right, also has a Nzhdeh street and a memorial, erected 2003.

There are additional Nzhdeh streets in Agarak, Aparan, Artik, Ashtarak, Burastan, Byuravan, Dvin, Goris, Mrgavan, Mrgavet, Nshavan, Sisian, Stepanavan, Vanadzor, Verin Artashat and Yeghvard. Nzhdeh also has a village named after him.





The Forward, an American news media organization for a Jewish-American audience









News.Az