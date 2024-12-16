NBA: LeBron James returns to lead Lakers to 116-100 win over Grizzlies

+ ↺ − 16 px

LeBron James made his return to the lineup in Sunday's 116-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, following a two-game absence due to soreness in his left foot and personal reasons, as confirmed by Lakers coach JJ Redick.

James finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in 34 minutes, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. Because of the NBA Cup, the Lakers were able to take a prudent approach with the schedule to allow James time to recover and rest his body. L.A. plays just two games in a 10-day stretch from Dec. 9-18.Redick said he and James hatched the plan for the 22-year veteran to take some time for himself prior to L.A.'s 107-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 8 -- the first game of the season that James missed."Just hoping that he was getting a good mind and body reset," Redick said of the rest. "I played 15 [seasons] and was emotionally, mentally, physically drained, fried. I put everything I had into this game. I had nothing left. For guys like him and [Chris Paul], the Tom Bradys of the world, the Roger Federers of the world, it's hard to comprehend having that level of sustained excellence for so long, because of the toll that it takes on all of you, not just your body."James last played on Dec. 6, giving him eight days off between games.On the season, James was averaging 23 points on 49.5% shooting (35.9% from 3), 9.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds before Sunday's game. Redick has said he is in constant communication with James and his longtime athletic trainer, Mike Mancias, about managing the four-time MVP's workload as he nears his 40th birthday at the end of the month.James' return coincided with Redick trying out a new starting lineup for the first time this season, with Max Christie joining James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in the first unit.

