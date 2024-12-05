NBA: Randle leads Timberwolves to 108-80 blowout victory against Clippers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Julius Randle scored 16 of his 20 points in the first quarter, and Anthony Edwards added 16 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rolled to a dominant 108-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Randle had all of his points in the first half, including four 3-pointers, to help Minnesota win its third straight after losing four in a row. The Timberwolves were up by 27 at halftime and their largest lead was 41 in the second half, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. Bones Hyland led the Clippers with 18 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers. Derrick Jones Jr. scored 14 points.The Clippers had their nine-game home winning streak snapped.Timberwolves: Josh Minott came off the bench to score 13 points. The Timberwolves had a 32-8 advantage in fast-break points, including 20-0 in the first half.Clippers: LA fell to 3-3 on the second night of a back-to-back, and is at 8-4 in back-to-backs overall.The Clippers had a 10-9 lead before the Timberwolves took control with an 18-4 run during a nearly four-minute span during the first quarter. Randle scored eight points during the spurt and Randle added five.With the Lakers' 41-point loss at Miami earlier Wednesday, it is only the second time both Los Angeles teams have lost by 25 points or more when playing the same night according to Sportradar. The other was April 18, 2005, when the Clippers lost by 25 to Houston, and Golden State beat the Lakers by 27.The Timberwolves are at Golden State on Friday night. The Clippers host Houston on Sunday night.

