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Prehistoric
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Excavations at La Cotte de St Brelade on the island of Jersey have revealed that a site famous for its medieval associations actually sits atop one of the most significant Neanderthal sites in Europe.21 Apr 2026-17:33
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A groundbreaking genetic analysis of nine Neanderthal teeth found in Stajnia Cave, Poland, is providing a new look into how ancient hominins moved and lived across the European continent.21 Apr 2026-10:21
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A prehistoric skull fragment found in Hahnöfersand, Germany, once hailed as definitive evidence of a Neanderthal-human hybrid, has been reclassified as a standard modern human.21 Apr 2026-10:08
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