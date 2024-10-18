Nearly 2,700 media reps accredited to cover COP29 in Baku

Until now, about 2,700 media representatives have been accredited to cover the upcoming COP29 in Baku, Pirim Pirimov, Director of COP29 Media Operations, announced Friday.

He stated that the Media Center is fully prepared, with facilities set up for 1,200 media representatives to work simultaneously, News.Az reports.“While there are still minor details being finalized, dedicated workrooms have been allocated for media, TV and radio, and print press. Specifically, 330 workstations for TV and radio broadcasters and 300 writing desks have been designated for journalists,” Pirimov added.The COP29 climate conference will be held in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.The abbreviation COP means "Conference of the Parties" and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC.The Convention has 198 member states. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

News.Az