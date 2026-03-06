Nearly 24,000 U.S. citizens return home from Middle East since Iran operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. State Department said Friday that nearly 24,000 U.S. citizens have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the U.S.-Israel military strikes launched against Iran on Feb. 28.

The figures do not include the many U.S. citizens who have relocated to other countries or those who have departed the Middle East but are still in transit back to the United States, the department said in a statement, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Finnair to restart some Middle East flights from Muscat

Brent crude price surges over 90 USD a barrel amid Mideast tensions

Türkiye suspends flights to more Middle East countries amid conflict

Azerbaijan warns against false military claims on social media

Several flights have returned hundreds of U.S. citizens to the United States, with additional flights scheduled to take place over the coming days, as security conditions allow, said the statement.

Most of the 24,000 U.S. citizens were able to return on their own using commercial transportation, according to media reports.

The Trump administration has been criticized for not arranging timely evacuations for U.S. citizens amid the escalating conflict.

On social media, many stranded U.S. citizens said they encountered closed airports, canceled flights and what they called troubling or unclear guidance from the U.S. government as they tried to find ways to leave the region.

News.Az