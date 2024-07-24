Nearly 26 million people in Sudan are 'acutely hungry': UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed deep concern on Tuesday about the deteriorating food situation in Sudan, noting that almost 26 million men, women, and children are acutely hungry.

"To give you an example, that is equivalent to the entire population of Australia," Dujarric told journalists, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Out of these 26 million people, 750,000 are on the brink of famine, classified as IPC (Integrated Food Security) phase 5, indicating an urgent crisis. Dujarric described the situation in Sudan as a "worst-case scenario."The country has been embroiled in conflict since April 2023, with fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.According to UN figures, at least 12,260 people have been killed, and more than 33,000 injured due to the conflict. The humanitarian crisis is worsening, with nearly 6.8 million people displaced, seeking safety within Sudan or in neighboring countries.Several cease-fire agreements, brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators, have failed to halt the violence.

News.Az