Nearly 400,000 people employed in Azerbaijan within employment programs – minister

Nearly 400,000 people have been employed in Azerbaijan over the past four years within employment programs, the country’s minister of labor and social protection said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, Minister Sahil Babayev said that about 100,000 people are provided with jobs in the country annually.

“Self-employment of 55,000 people is provided additionally,” he added.

Minister Babayev noted that a total of 15,000–16,000 families can be covered by the self-employment program annually.

News.Az