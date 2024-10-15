Nearly 93,000 children vaccinated against polio in Gaza: UNRWA

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) announced that nearly 93,000 children under the age of 10 received a polio vaccine in Gaza on Monday.

This vaccination effort comes after Israel and Hamas agreed to localized pauses in fighting to facilitate health workers' access to administer vaccines, following Gaza's first confirmed case of polio in 25 years, which resulted in a 10-month-old child being partially paralyzed in August, News.Az reports.“The second round of the polio campaign started yesterday in Gaza middle area, despite ongoing violence. Nearly 93,000 children under 10 received this crucial vaccine. Of those reached, 43% were vaccinated by UNRWA teams on the ground. More than 76,300 children also received Vitamin A,” the UN agency posted on X.“We cannot vaccinate children under a sky full of bombs. All parties to the conflict must respect the agreed-upon humanitarian pauses to allow the roll-out of this campaign,” it noted.

