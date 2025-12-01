Nearly third of Kyrgyz MPs to retain seats in new parliament - CEC

Nearly a third of lawmakers from the previous Kyrgyz parliament will retain their seats after Sunday’s early parliamentary elections, the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.



According to the CEC, nearly 30 seats in the 90-seat new parliament will be taken by lawmakers of the previous convocation, including former speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek.

Official results will be announced within two weeks after ballots from polling stations are counted manually.

According to the CEC, the voter turnout was 34.31% an hour before polling stations in the country were closed. However, voting will continue at polling stations abroad. The last one of them will close in Sand Francisco in the United States at 10:00 a.m. Kyrgyz time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on December 1.

There is no turnout threshold for these elections. They will be considered valid regardless of the number of voters.

The regular parliamentary elections were originally scheduled for November 2026 to be followed by the presidential election some 45 days later. To divide these electoral events, the parliament made a decision on September 25 to dissolve and organize snap elections.

