Necessary to find "red button" to put end to fake news - TASS rep

First Deputy General Director of the Russian TASS news agency Mikhail Gusman is taking part the VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum

Fake News is a big social danger which does not decrease from year to year, the First Deputy General Director of the Russian TASS news agency Mikhail Gusman said at the opening of the working session entitled as "Disinformation Policy - Threat to Stability in the Modern World" within the VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum Oct. 26, Trend reports.

He noted that the problem of false news is becoming more and more relevant for journalism.

Gusman stressed that the world press turned out not to be ready for such challenges and information attacks.

He said that the struggle of the media against disinformation is at the very beginning and there is a real need to find some kind of “red button” that would put an end to the flow of false news.

The VI International Humanitarian Forum the theme of which is “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development”, began its work in Baku on Oct. 25. More than 580 people including 416 foreign guests from 86 countries and 24 international organizations, participate in this two-day forum.

