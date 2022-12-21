Neither Government of Azerbaijan nor protesting activists have blocked Lachin road: Permanent representative to UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Neither the Government of Azerbaijan nor the protesting activists have blocked the Lachin road. The regime for the movement of citizens, goods and vehicles along the road remains unchanged, with the peacekeepers continuing to perform their duties to protect the route,” said Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev as he addressed the meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, U.S, News.az reports.

“Video clips shared on social media show unimpeded passage of the various types of vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys. Under the Trilateral Statement, the Lachin road is envisaged to be used exclusively for humanitarian purposes. The abuse of the road for any other purposes, not least, for illegal military activities, such as the planting of mines or illegal trafficking of natural resources of Azerbaijan, constitutes a material breach of the Trilateral Statement and cannot be tolerated,” he added.

