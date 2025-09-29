Netanyahu arrives at the White House for Gaza talks with Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House on Monday for talks with US President Donald Trump, with discussions expected to focus primarily on efforts to end the war in Gaza.

Trump has hailed progress towards a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal since meeting with the leaders of Muslim-majority countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last week. Trump unveiled his 21-point plan to end the war during last Tuesday's meeting, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Asked if he is confident that there would be peace in Gaza "any time soon," Trump said "I am."

"Very confident," he said in brief remarks as he greeted Netanyahu at the West Wing. He did not respond to a question about whether all parties are on board with his 21-point plan to end Israel's war.

The Israeli military has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable, led to mass displacement, starvation, and the spread of diseases.

