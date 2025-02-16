Yandex metrika counter

Netanyahu commends Trump's "bold vision" for Gaza during meeting with Rubio

The US secretary of state met the Israeli prime minister in Jerusalem on Sunday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated he is working in "full cooperation" with the U.S. on a "common strategy" for Gaza following discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump's "bold vision" for Gaza's future and said he and Rubio had discussed ways to "ensure that future becomes a reality", News.Az citing the BBC.

Trump's much-criticised plan for the US to take over Gaza and resettle its population, has been ruled out by Palestinians and Arab nations.

Rubio said the plan may have "shocked and surprised" people, but that it took "courage" for Trump to propose an alternative to the "tired ideas" of the past.


