Netanyahu: Iran is like 50 North Koreas - VIDEO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s attack on Iran was a “quick and decisive” operation and would not turn into an “endless war.”

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu argued that Iran was only weeks away from completing new underground nuclear facilities that would have been immune to future strikes, News.Az reports.

Netanyahu: "Iran is like 50 North Koreas — committed to your destruction." pic.twitter.com/7cDqBtLnpr — Conflict Alarm (@ConflictAlarm) March 3, 2026

“They started building new underground bunkers that would make their ballistic missile and atomic bomb programmes untouchable within months,” he said, describing the military action as pre-emptive and necessary.

Netanyahu warned that failure to act immediately would have meant losing the opportunity to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He also compared the situation to North Korea, suggesting the world had failed to prevent Pyongyang from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu rejected claims that he had pressured Donald Trump into confrontation, saying the U.S. president acts based on his own judgment.

While Trump’s estimates on the duration of the conflict have varied, he has recently suggested the regional war could continue for more than four weeks.

Netanyahu framed the campaign as a step toward long-term regional stability, arguing that coordinated U.S.-Israeli action could ultimately pave the way for broader peace efforts, including potential normalization with Saudi Arabia.

News.Az