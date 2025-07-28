Netanyahu: Israel will destroy Hamas, UN spreads lies about us

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel will achieve all its military goals, achieve total victory, and also destroy the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated this in a video message recorded by him during a visit to the Israeli Air Force's Ramon Air Base, News.Az reports.

He noted that the fight would continue: "We will continue to act until we achieve all our military goals, until complete victory. We will achieve our goal, we will destroy Hamas. To achieve this goal, as well as to free the hostages, we are conducting military operations and negotiations. Along with this, both during military operations and during negotiations, Israel ensures the minimum necessary level of humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip."

Netanyahu added that this had been done before: "But the UN is spreading lies about Israel, claiming that Israel is preventing humanitarian aid from coming in. This is not true."

News.Az