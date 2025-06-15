Netanyahu: Tehran intended to transfer nuclear weapons to Houthis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran intended to transfer nuclear weapons to its allies, including the Houthis of the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News, News.Az reports.

"According to our intelligence, they intend to transfer their nuclear weapons to the Houthis and their other allies. This is nuclear terrorism on a global scale, it threatens everyone," he said.

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel cannot "allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons." The Jewish state's prime minister also stressed that he had warned US leader Donald Trump in advance about the strikes on Iran.

"I have been in constant contact with President Trump. We have known each other for many years. And, of course, we warned our American friends and President Trump in advance <...>," Netanyahu said.

News.Az