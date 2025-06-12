Netflix users frustrated by sudden interface overhaul

Nevertheless, a significant number of Netflix's 300 million customers have expressed their dissatisfaction across social media, with some threatening to end their subscriptions in protest, reports the Mirror.

A particularly disgruntled X user cautioned others: "Netflix has destroyed the app. Worst UI redesign ever. Everyone needs to cancel."

Another irritated subscriber vented: "netflix's update is diabolical where the hell is the coming soon section!!"

There was also a post from someone dismayed at the update: "Whoever's job it was to update Netflix UI, I'm praying for a resignation in the coming weeks. IT LOOKS TERRIBLE."

And a fourth dissatisfied customer commented: "[...] the NEW Netflix Update has somehow made the UI like 10000x worse.

"It hurts my brain when I try and search new shows etc. Am I overreacting or do others not like the new UI?"

Over on Reddit, the conversation about Netflix's latest change continued, with members there just as perplexed by the revision. One Redditor expressed frustration, stating: "It's awful.

"My TV updated to it automatically this week after putting off the update for ages, now it's a load of rubbish. Will be cancelling [my] subscription."

Echoing the sentiment, another user added: "It's soo dire. You can't find anything.

"It was so slick and easy to use before. Now it's soo clunky. I'm always willing to try new ideas, but this is a big step backwards.

"Thinking I might actually now cancel my subscription."

Amidst the backlash, some Netflix users have instigated a change.org petition demanding the service reverts to its former layout. The petition description criticises the revamp: "The new layout only allows users to see a sparse selection of 3 or 4 titles per screen, compared to the previously user-friendly layout of 20 or more titles.

"This change not only limits variety and accessibility but also diminishes the ease-of-use Netflix was renowned for."

Netflix's chief product officer Eunice Kim explained the redesign, saying in May: "We wanted to create an experience that was more flexible for our broad entertainment offerings, more intuitive and responsive to our members' needs, and capable of elevating the most thrilling moments on Netflix."

Despite the criticism, there are still Netflix users who have voiced support; one Reddit contributor conceded "it's still better than the majority of streaming services."

Additionally, the revamped interface provides fans with extensive details on their favoured shows, including synopses, runtimes, accolades, positions in Netflix's Top 10, and principal actors.

Netflix also insists that it's still possible to search by genre and theme, and reminds viewers that a welcome message should guide them through the changes when they log on.