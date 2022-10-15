Netherlands joins international mission to train Ukrainian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands has joined the INTERFLEX initiative to train Ukrainian military recruits on British soil, Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren said in an interview with ArmyInform, News.Az reports.

"The main aspects of the military support of the Netherlands include supply of weapons systems, training of the Ukrainian military, and provision of food. In general, we do not disclose any specifics regarding deliveries. The exceptions are howitzers, anti-aircraft missiles, and training in the UK," Ollongren said.

She emphasized that for Ukraine's fight to continue effectively, not only the supply of military ammunition, but also the training and preparation of troops are of the utmost importance.

The minister added that the European Union had decided to launch the EUMAM program, which will provide training for the Ukrainian military in Poland and Germany, and that the Netherlands will also participate in the program.

