Association of Cybersecurity Organizations established in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new public association has been created in Azerbaijan - the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA), correspondent of News.az reports from the ceremony.

The presentation of the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (ACOA) was held on April 22.

The board of the organization is chaired by Rahid Alakbarov.

Aiming to unite companies, organizations, and specialists operating in the field of IT and cyber security in Azerbaijan on a single platform, the main objectives of the Association are to coordinate measures to strengthen and ensure the cyber security environment in Azerbaijan and support the development of this field in the country.

The Association will support the application of scientific and technical achievements in the field of cyber security, awareness, and information in this area, protect national interests from propaganda and disinformation activities, make relevant proposals in this fight, and coordinate the work done.

News.Az