New book published in US exposes anti-Azerbaijani policy of Armenian lobby

+ ↺ − 16 px

American journalist Raoul Lowery Contreras has written a book exposing the Armenian lobby in the US and its anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish policy.

Entitled “The Armenian Lobby & U.S. Foreign Policy” and published by Berkeley Press in California, the book provides undeniable evidence exposing cunning activities of the Armenian lobby and dirty financial games. The author points out the problems posed to US foreign policy as a consequence of these activities.



The book begins with an overview of Armenian lobby organizations which are active in US policy, directions of their activities, and the scope of their political-public influence. It goes on to expose provocative activities of Armenian lobby organizations at state and federal levels, and their negative effects on US foreign policy. The book deals with issues from false claims of “Armenian genocide” to Amendment 907 on Azerbaijan, from anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish resolutions passed at state and federal levels to dubious election campaigns, as well as a number of controversial public-political events of the recent past.



The author provides a vivid description of how pro-Armenian congressmen such as Frank Pallone, Adam Schiff, Robert Dold, and Brad Sherman, as well as some senators such as Barbara Boxer and Bob Menendez, have enthusiastically fulfilled Armenian orders targeting Azerbaijan and Turkey for great deals of funds. At the same time, the author sheds light on provocative acts of pro-Armenian legislators in the Senate and Assembly of California.



For example, when American diplomat Matthew Bryza was nominated to the post of US Ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2010, Armenian lobby organizations tried every possible way to prevent his appointment. One of their supporters was Senator Bob Menendez.



The facts mentioned in the book make it clear that this was not an accident. The book notes that since 2005-2006, Senator B. Menendez has been in close contact with Armenian lobby organizations at different times. During this period, he received 250,000 dollars from Armenian lobby organizations and Armenian donors. In addition, Senator Barbara Boxer from California did not lag behind his colleague for her pro-Armenian position, and she was also one of those who took a tough stance against Matthew Bryza.



Author Contreras reveals that B.Boxer received 115,000 dollars from Armenian donors at different times. In 2010, when M.Bryza was nominated for the post of US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, she received 75,000 dollars from Armenians.



The author points out that though Bryza’s appointment to this post would be a right choose from the point of view of US interests, the Senate rejected his candidacy as a result of “special activity” of senators Menendez and Boxer, pursuing personal interests and affected by Armenians donors.



The book reveals another interesting fact that the financial means of Armenian lobby and the self-interest of California Assembly Speaker John Peres played the main role in the adoption of the anti-Azerbaijani resolution AJR №32 in 2014. The author puts forward precise evidence that on April 27 – 11 days before the adoption (May 8, 2014) by the California Assembly of this resolution, which supports the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian lobby organized a dinner reception in honor of John Perez in Los Angeles, during which a large amount of funds were collected from Armenian donors and transferred to his account under the guise of “support for electoral campaign”.



Besides, the book deals with the funds generously (!) paid for a long time by Armenian lobbyists to congressmen F.Pallone, A.Schiff and B.Sherman who are known by their hostile and biased attitude towards Azerbaijan and Turkey. The author, referring to accurate sources, proves that so far, F.Pallone received $600,000, A.Schiff $365,000 and B.Sherman $80,000 from Armenian lobby organizations under the guise of support to election campaigns.



The book includes tens of incriminating facts like this.



Contreras also stresses that Armenia’s foreign policy fundamentally contradicts US interests, noting that the provision of support by a number of American politicians and legislators to Armenia, a country which acts contrary to US interests under the influence, pressure and instigation by the Armenian lobby, is inexplicable, even unacceptable.



Moreover, the author points out that rights and freedoms of ordinary citizens are grossly violated in Armenia and the Armenian government violates all democratic values, and he presents a wide range of facts in this regard.



One of the factors contributing to the credibility of the book is that the report on the exact funds paid to the above-mentioned pro-Armenian congressmen and senators in various years by Armenian lobby organizations, as well as individual donors is available in a link attached by the publishing house to the book: https://issuu.com/berkeleypress/docs/armenian_lobbycontributionspdf



The book has already gone on sale on Amazon. Readers can order the book on the following link: https://goo.gl/nhk13K

News.Az

News.Az