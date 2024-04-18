New Caledonian delegation visits Heydar Aliyev Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Chair of the New Caledonian Congress Committee on Infrastructure, Spatial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transport and Communications Naisseline Omayra visited Wednesday the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, News.Az reports.

The delegation was informed about the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is considered one of the rare pearls of world architecture.

The Center is engaged in studying and promoting the statehood policy and heritage of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The guests viewed the cars that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev used during his leadership of Azerbaijan from 1969 to 2003.

The delegation members also familiarized themselves with the “Pearls of Azerbaijan” exhibition, highlighting rich history and culture of Azerbaijan, as well as unique exhibits related to the abundant natural resources, centuries-old history and cultural heritage of the country.

They also viewed the exhibition featuring carpets and ancient musical instruments of Azerbaijan.

