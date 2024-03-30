New Caledonian media highlights Azerbaijan's support in decolonization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New Caledonian La Voix du Caillou journal has released an article titled "External intervention in the Pacific: France closely monitors the situation," News.az reports.

The piece, which includes a photo of President Ilham Aliyev's portrait, was published as the major news on the journal's cover.



The article emphasized Azerbaijan's support for New Caledonia's noble battle throughout the decolonization process.



According to the magazine, the people of New Caledonia raise the Azerbaijani flag, the portrait of the head of the Azerbaijani state, and the image of the Iron Fist to show their appreciation to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people.



Furthermore, the report focused on Marie-Line Sakilia, Deputy Chairperson of the Women's and Family Rights Committee of the New Caledonia Parliament, who spoke at the protest against France.

To note, during the large-scale protest action held on March 21 in the central square of New Caledonia, Sakilia aired a video message to express gratitude to Azerbaijan and the Baku Initiative Group for their support.

News.Az