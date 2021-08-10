New COVID-19 cases rise as Canada eases health restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada reported 1,203 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the cumulative total to 1,442,087 cases, including 26,678 deaths, according to CTV.

In the past two weeks, Canada has seen daily increased new cases of COVID-19 as public health restrictions are gradually eased across the country.

Ontario, the most populous province of Canada, confirmed 325 new cases on Monday, a decrease from 423 reported on Sunday, which was the first time Ontario had reported over 400 new cases of COVID-19 since mid-June.

The province's seven-day rolling average is now 283. Just over a week ago, that number was 189.

A total of 157 cases of the Delta variant were identified in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of infections to 5,380 in the province.

Quebec province reported 250 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while British Columbia announced 1,079 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days, an average of 360 new cases a day and nearly double last weekend's average.

Alberta province reported 244 new cases and three deaths on Monday. Over the weekend a total of 1,017 new infections were added.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta province continued to rise on Monday.

There are now 129 Albertans receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital, the highest number since July 7. There are also 26 patients in intensive care units.

News.Az





News.Az