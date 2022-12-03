New COVID-19 subvariants account for over 60 pct new cases in U.S.

New COVID-19 subvariants account for over 60 pct new cases in U.S.

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounted for over 60 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the United States in the latest week, according to estimates released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), News.az reports citing Xinhua.

BQ.1.1 was estimated to make up about 31.9 percent of circulating variants this week, and BQ.1 was estimated to make up 30.9 percent, according to CDC data.

The two variants are descendants of Omicron's BA.5 subvariant.

They have replaced BA.5 to be dominant strains in the United States.

News.Az