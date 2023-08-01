New details surface on Armenian trespasser at Azerbaijan's state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

New details have surfaced regarding an incident where an Armenian citizen violated the state border of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

On August 1, 2023, an Armenian citizen named Rashid Begleryan, born in 1962, was detained by the Azerbaijani State Border Service after violating the state border of Azerbaijan. The incident occurred on the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the territory of Zabukh village, Lachin district.

Begleryan attempted to cross the border bypassing the Lachin border checkpoint. It has been alleged that he is an assistant to the driver of the Spayka humanitarian cargo transportation company. However, there are suspicions that he may, in fact, be an employee of the Armenian special services, sent to Azerbaijan with the intention of committing provocations or preparing the ground for such actions.

The case is currently under investigation.

