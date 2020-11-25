New era begins in Caucasus with Azerbaijan’s victory – Turkish official

New era begins in Caucasus with Azerbaijan’s victory – Turkish official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said Wednesday the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan’s army ushers in a new period in which Turkey will continue to play a significant role, Daily Sabah reports.

“The Azerbaijani army liberated Kalbajar last night, which has been under occupation for 27 years. Karabakh is returning to its true identity, and a new era begins in the Caucasus,” Kalın said on Twitter.

Turkey will continue to play a crucial role in this new era, Kalın added.

The Azerbaijani military entered Kalbajar late Tuesday after nearly 27 years of illegal occupation by Armenia.

News.Az