New French visa issuance center to operate in Baku

CAPAGO company will deal with French visa issuance from November 7, the French embassy in Baku said Nov. 6.

The company will operate at the following address: 609 J. Jabbarli Str., Globus Center.

From that date, this company will replace TLS, which previously dealt with French visa issuance.

The French visa issuance center managed by CAPAGO will be open from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 17:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports.

The new visa center will appoint meetings, answer visa-related questions, receive citizens, accept visa applications, etc.

To appoint a meeting in the new visa center, one needs to visit the website: https://france-visas.gouv.fr/web/az , then appoint meetings at CAPAGO website https://fr-az.capago.eu/

E-mail : infofrance-az@capago.eu , phone: 012 310 0710

Thus, visa applications will not be accepted in the visa department of the embassy, except those of holders of Azerbaijani official and diplomatic passports, from Nov. 7, 2017.

Visa applications for the citizens of Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Luxembourg will also be considered in a new visa center managed by CAPAGO.

