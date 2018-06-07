New import/export rules to come into force in Azerbaijan from July

The chairs of the State Customs Committee and the State Food Safety Agency, Safar Mehdiyev and Goshgar Tahmazli respectively, discussed the new rules for import and export procedures.

The Agency reports that the new rules concerning food products will take effect from 1 July.

"The parties discussed the mechanisms of implementation of the new rules. In the hall of the Baku Main Customs Department observed the procedure of customs clearance of food products and were informed about the importance of the new rules and improvement of import and export procedures," the Agency said.

