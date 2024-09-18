New initiative to green Middle Corridor to be unveiled at COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

A groundbreaking initiative to green the Middle Corridor will be introduced at COP29, set to take place in Azerbaijan this November.

Janar Bagasharova, Head of Program Development at Singapore-based Global DTC Pte Ltd, made this announcement at the Black Sea-Caspian Logistics Forum 2024 in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.Bagasharova explained that the initiative aims to enhance the sustainability of the Middle Corridor by reducing its carbon footprint and assessing carbon emissions. The goal is to position the Middle Corridor as an environmentally friendly trade route.She stressed the importance of collaboration among the countries along the corridor, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. A notable achievement has been the implementation of the Tez Customs digital platform, in partnership with KTZ Express, which has improved transparency and moved Kazakhstan out of the gray zone at the Chinese border.The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, is a multimodal trade route connecting China to Europe through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

