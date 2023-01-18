New malt processing plant to be launched in Azerbaijan

New malt processing plant to be launched in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Carlsberg Group has localized 100 percent of barley processing in Azerbaijan,” it was stated during President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with President and Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberg Group Cees 't Hart in Davos, News.Az reports.

They also noted that the localization of malt processing will be brought to 100 percent in the near future.

During the conversation, the sides stressed that a new malt processing plant will be launched in Azerbaijan in 2024, pointing out plans for making new investments in the country.

News.Az