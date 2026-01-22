New Mario Kart World update brings bug fixes, team play

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nintendo has released version 1.5.0 of its Switch 2 launch title Mario Kart World, introducing a few tweaks and multiple bug fixes.

The update now allows players to race as a team in Knockout Tour when in a multiplayer room, either online or via wireless play. Polish language support has also been added, selectable in the system settings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Among the fixed issues, a curious note references a problem when playing as Kamek on Choco Mountain, despite Kamek not being a playable character — likely a reference to the Kamek item. Other fixes include correcting rating displays in online rooms and addressing various gameplay issues to improve overall performance.

Unlike the more substantial 1.4.0 update late last year, which reworked several areas of the open world, today’s patch focuses mainly on quality-of-life improvements rather than new content or DLC.

Full Patch Notes — Mario Kart World 1.5.0 (Jan 21, 2026):

General:

Added team races to Knockout Tour in online and wireless multiplayer rooms.

Added Polish language support.

Fixed Issues:

Resolved crash issue involving Kamek on Choco Mountain.

Corrected displayed rating errors in online play rooms.

Addressed several other gameplay bugs.

