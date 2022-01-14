New school building constructed in Goranboy on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

New school building constructed in Goranboy on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

A new building of the secondary school No 1 in the city of Goranboy was commissioned.

The previous school building was constructed in 1937, having 40 classrooms. As the school building had been physically worn out and become useless, a new building, meant for 700 pupils, was constructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in the framework of the project “A new school for new Azerbaijan”.

The three-storey building has been provided with necessary furniture and equipment, with subject rooms and laboratories being equipped with visual teaching means.

The building accommodates classrooms, laboratories for physics, chemistry, biology, rooms for informatics, military training and first aid, labour training rooms for girls and boys, a library, a canteen, as well as assembly and sports halls.

Renovation and greenery planting works were carried out on the backyard.

News.Az