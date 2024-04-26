+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent years, there has been a noticeable decline in France's influence in some African countries, which raises questions about the future of its geopolitical presence in the region. A key example of this change is the potential closure of the French military base in Gabon.

The decision to review defense agreements and possibly close the French military base, Camp de Gaulle, in Libreville, has been a turning point in relations between France and Gabon. Information from the radio station RFI indicates that such proposals were discussed as part of a national dialogue concluding in Gabon on April 30.

Currently, this base serves as home to 380 French military personnel and plays a significant role in "securing the region."

However, the potential closure of the French military base in Gabon is not the only aspect of the national dialogue. Working committees are also considering other issues, such as strengthening presidential power in Gabon and expanding the powers of parliament. The result of the national dialogue is expected to be the drafting of a new constitution, which will subsequently be subjected to a referendum.

It is important to note that the initiator of the national dialogue was Brice Oligui Nguema, the head of Gabon during the transitional period. This dialogue, which began on April 2, involves over 600 people representing more than 100 parties, movements, and civil society organizations. These broad consultations are an attempt to take into account various viewpoints and interests of citizens in the decision-making process about the future of the country.

These events occur after senior Gabonese military officials announced their rise to power on August 30, 2023, overturning the results of the presidential elections and appointing Brice Oligui Nguema as the head of state for a transitional period. This period of political transition is accompanied by extensive discussions and reviews of key aspects of Gabonese society and its international relations.

The outlined review of defense agreements and the potential closure of the French military base in Gabon reflect deep changes in the geopolitical dynamics of the region. These changes indicate Gabon's search for new strategies and partnerships in the modern world, as well as its aspirations for greater autonomy in making decisions about its future.

France's interference in the internal affairs of African states is increasingly viewed as a violation of the principles of sovereignty. This trend is causing changes in the strategies of African leaders, who prefer cooperation with other states and regional actors. The growing economic influence of countries such as China and India provides alternative sources of funding and investment for African countries, reducing their dependence on French investments.

In addition, the younger generations of Africans show decreasing interest in France culturally and emotionally, which reduces the attractiveness of the French model of development and lifestyle. This factor also weakens France's influence in the region and stimulates the search for new strategic partners among other global players.

Financial constraints also play a significant role in changing France's strategy in the region. Reducing spending on military bases abroad, including the base in Gabon, reflects a gradual decline in France's military presence in Africa. This process reflects a change in priorities and strategies in global politics and economics, and underscores the growing autonomy of African states in making decisions about their future.

