New substation is under construction in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC is building a new 110/35/10 kV substation in Shusha to connect the city to the country’s general energy system and provide reliable, stable, and continuous electric supply.

The new substation, which is being built at the entrance to Shusha, will be equipped with modern equipment and connected to the SCADA dispatching system for remote control. Open switchgear of 110 kV and closed switchgear of 35 and 10 kV are also being installed there.

All parameters have been taken into account in the substation control building, which is being built with the preservation of the national ornament of the city of Shusha. Despite the foggy, snowy, and frosty weather, work is progressing at an accelerated pace.

At the same time, a substation in Fuzuli district’s Shukurbayli village is being expanded and completely reconstructed to connect most of the liberated territories, including the Shusha substation, to the general energy system of Azerbaijan. Besides, a new 110 kV line is being supplied to the Shukurbayli substation at a distance of 51 km from Imishli city.

From Fuzuli to Shusha, 110 kV double-circuit overhead power lines ‘Shusha-1’ and ‘Shusha-2’ are being laid. Some 70 percent of the work at the overhead power transmission line has been already completed. The laying of a high-voltage overhead line along the route of the villages of Shukurbayli (Fuzuli district)– Boyuk Taghlar (Khojavend district)- Dashalty (closest to Shusha) is carried out on a rotational basis in the most difficult mountainous and wooded areas in snowy, foggy and rainy weather.

In the near future, the construction of new 110 kilovolt substations will begin in the liberated Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadly, and Zangilan districts.

