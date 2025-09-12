New video shows suspected gunman fleeing scene of Charlie Kirk shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in Utah have released a new video and images of a “person of interest” in the killing of Charlie Kirk, a conservative American activist and ally of United States President Donald Trump.

The video shows the suspected assailant descending from the roof of a building at Utah Valley University, from which he is believed to have shot Kirk, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said that officials have “no idea” whether Kirk’s suspected killer is still in the state.

Kirk was speaking at a debate at Utah Valley University when authorities say a shooter fired a single round from a rooftop, fatally striking him in the neck in an apparent targeted assassination.

