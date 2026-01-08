New Volvo EV SUV promises up to 810 km per charge

New Volvo EV SUV promises up to 810 km per charge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volvo Cars announced on Thursday that its new mid-sized electric SUV, launching later this month, will offer a driving range of up to 810 km (503 miles) on a single charge.

The Swedish automaker aims to address consumer concerns about range anxiety and win over buyers hesitant to adopt electric vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Globally, carmakers have struggled to boost EV adoption as many consumers remain wary of limited charging infrastructure. The risk of running out of power on longer trips has led some buyers to choose plug-in hybrid models instead.

The EX60 model's promised all-wheel-drive range exceeds the roughly 600 km typical ⁠of most mid-sized electric ‌SUVs. Although some cars available in China, including Tesla's long-range Model Y and Zeekr 7X, produced by Volvo owner Geely, also ‍advertise ranges above 800 km.

"We wanted to look at the challenges the customers face in order to own and use electric vehicles, and range anxiety is one of those ​key things that we wanted to tackle," Akhil Krishnan, the head of Volvo's ‌EX60 program, told Reuters.

The company said the new model, set to launch globally, will be able to add up to 340 km of range in around 10 minutes of charging under optimal conditions, allowing drivers to recharge during a short stop.

The EX60, with full pricing and specifications to be unveiled on January ⁠21, is the all-electric successor to Volvo's best-selling ​XC60 combustion engine car and the first to ​be built on the company's electric-only platform.

Volvo launched several EV models in recent years, but offtake has been hindered by issues ‍affecting its smaller model ⁠EX30 and the full-size EX90, including software glitches, supply-chain constraints and tariff-related delays.

Volvo plans a recall to fix certain 2024–2026 EX30 Single Motor Extended Range and ⁠Twin Motor Performance vehicles, which in rare cases risk overheating that could, in a worst-case ‌scenario, lead to a battery fire, it said.

News.Az