New York declares state of emergency as nor’easter pounds Northeast

A state of emergency has been declared in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County as a powerful nor’easter battered the Northeast on Sunday and Monday, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Sunday evening, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Due to the ongoing nor’easter, I’m declaring a State of Emergency for NYC, Long Island and Westchester," she said in a post on X. "We’re ready to assist local partners as damaging winds and heavy rain move in, with the potential for flooding and power outages."

Because of the inclement weather and the State of Emergency, New York City’s Columbus Day Parade was forced to be canceled.

"Due to the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency on the evening of October 12 in response to the dangerous weather conditions brought on by the nor’easter, including high winds, heavy rain and flooding in surrounding areas, we must cancel the 81st Annual Columbus Day Parade for the safety of all participants and viewers," officials said in an announcement.

Officials said that the parade cannot be rescheduled and will be held again in 2026.

The nor'easter first slammed areas of the Southeast and Carolinas over the weekend, dumping several inches of rain and producing tropical-storm-force wind gusts from an already-battered North Carolina coast up to the Jersey Shore.

Because of the expected major coastal flooding and flooding rain, Acting New Jersey Governor Tahesha Way said all 21 counties in New Jersey were in a statewide emergency that went into effect on Saturday due to the storm’s threat.

As of Monday morning, nearly 40,000 power outages were reported across four states, with most coming from Connecticut and New Jersey, according to PowerOutage.com.

Residents along North Carolina's Outer Banks saw more massive waves and coastal flooding due to the powerful nor'easter over the weekend, putting more homes in Buxton at risk of collapsing into the Atlantic.

Rodanthe and Buxton lost nine beachfront homes to the encroaching surf earlier this month, and several more are on the verge of collapsing.

Road crews with the Department of Transportation worked furiously to clear Highway 12 for the storm-battered areas of Hatteras Island. Parts of the highway were closed on Sunday due to significant flooding.

