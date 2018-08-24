New Zealand attaches special importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, Deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

“New Zealand attaches special importance to the cooperation with Azerbaijan,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of New Zealand Winston Pet

The sides hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between New Zealand and Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports. Noting that Azerbaijan attaches special emphasis to relations with New Zealand, Habibzade said he hopes the mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to serve the both countries` interests.

News.Az

