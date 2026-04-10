New Zealand braces for severe Cyclone Vaianu impact

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New Zealand authorities have warned of potentially severe impacts as Cyclone Vaianu approaches, urging farmers, growers, and rural communities to prepare for heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

In a statement released on Friday, the government said the cyclone could bring significant rain and gale-force winds across the North Island and the upper South Island from late Saturday through Monday, with possible effects also expected in the Chatham Islands, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

New Zealand MetService has issued multiple orange-level warnings for heavy rain and strong winds, with wind gusts forecast to reach around 140 km/h in the Coromandel region.

Authorities have advised rural residents to prepare for potential power and communication outages and to move livestock and other stocks to higher ground if necessary.

News.Az