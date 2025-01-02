New Zealand MMA fighter Hakaraia Wilson dies at 26

Hakaraia Wilson, an MMA fighter from New Zealand, has died at age 26.

Wilson was in Gisborne, New Zealand, at the time of his death for the Rhythm and Vines Festival, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police told Te Ao News that that they attended to a “sudden death” on Wednesday, Jan. 1.“The death is not suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner,” police told Te Ao News in a statement.No cause of death for the athlete was shared.“The death is not suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner,” police said.No cause of death for the athlete was shared.Wilson began his career in 2020 and had a 4-3 pro MMA record, according to The New Zealand Herald. His final fight took place in October, and on Nov. 14, Wilson revealed that he’d undergone surgery on his left arm.

