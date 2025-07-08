+ ↺ − 16 px

Newcastle United are poised to sign Anthony Elanga as their first major acquisition of the transfer window, with reports confirming that the Magpies have agreed a £55 million ($75 million) fee with Nottingham Forest for the winger.

The Swedish international is on his way to St James' Park, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Elanga was one of the stars of Forest's surprise seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists.

Forest paid just £15m to sign Elanga from Manchester United two years ago.

Newcastle's attempts to strengthen their squad in preparation for a return to the Champions League next season have so far been frustrated.

Despite being backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the League Cup winners have been limited in what they can spend in recent seasons by financial sustainability rules.

News.Az