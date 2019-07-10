Newly appointed Consul General of Georgia to Azerbaijan's Ganja presents his credentials

Head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade received the newly appointed Consul General of Georgia to Ganja Nikoloz Iashvili.

At the meeting, Nikoloz Iashvili presented his patent credentials as Consul General to Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade.

Parvin Mirzazade wished every success to Consul General Nikoloz Iashvili in his future endeavors.

The sides exchanged their views on the current status of the strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

