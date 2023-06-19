Newly discovered mass grave in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam ‘yet another fact of Armenian war crime’: State Commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The remains of more than 400 Azerbaijanis killed by Armenian armed forces have been discovered since the signing of a trilateral statement between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in November 2020, Eldar Samadov, deputy head of the working group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the newly discovered mass grave in the liberated Sarijali village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam is yet another fact of Armenia’s war crime.

“After the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation, the State Commission, together with other relevant bodies, continues search and excavation work in order to find our citizens reported missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan. This is already the eighth mass grave,” Samadov said.

He emphasized that not only Azerbaijani servicemen but also many civilians were killed by Armenian armed forces.

News.Az