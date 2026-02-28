Newly released footage shows U.S. airstrikes hitting iran targets - VIDEO

The video shows precision-guided munitions striking military facilities, missile launchers, and other strategic sites, with large explosions and thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The strikes are part of a broader operation aimed at degrading Iran’s military capabilities amid escalating regional tensions.

U.S. officials describe the action as a response to security threats, while Iranian authorities condemn the attacks as violations of sovereignty and warn of retaliation.

The developments mark a sharp escalation that could have significant implications for stability across the Middle East.