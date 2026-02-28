Last-minute footage from Dubai airspace – EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following Iran’s strikes, there was a brief period of tension in the Dubai airspace. However, calm has since returned and residents appear to be continuing with their daily routines.

An Azerbaijani tourist in Dubai told News.Az that although explosions were heard in the city earlier, the situation is now stable and no further blasts have been reported.

At the same time, local residents reported hearing loud explosions in various parts of the city. According to eyewitnesses, fragments — presumably from intercepted missiles — fell onto rooftops and near residential buildings. The information was conveyed directly to News.Az by witnesses on the ground.

As a precautionary measure, residents of several high-rise buildings were instructed not to return to their upper-floor apartments. Special areas were opened on lower floors, and people were advised to shelter in underground parking garages and lobby areas, as upper floors were considered more vulnerable to falling debris.

Management companies in several residential complexes reportedly urged occupants to temporarily evacuate higher levels. Many families spent hours in building lobbies and parking areas while awaiting further instructions.

There has been no official confirmation regarding casualties or the extent of damage in Dubai so far. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation.

News.Az