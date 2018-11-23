News portal on Eastern Europe publishes article on illegal visits to occupied Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Polish edition of Eastbook.eu, a news portal on Eastern Europe, has published an article on illegal visits to the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

For the original version of the article, please visit (https://www.eastbook.eu/2018/11/20/polski-samorzadowiec-i-amerykanski-celebryta-koscia-niezgody-w-konflikcie-o-gorski-karabach/).

Against the background of the unresolved Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, from time to time reports emerged of the illegal visits of different people to the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Those who paid such visits without Azerbaijan’s permission are included in the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan” of the country’s Foreign Ministry, says the article.

The article refers to the removal of Kazimierz Rakowski, Polish citizen, Starosta of Wolomin County, from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

“Earlier, Kazimierz Rakowski, who paid an illegal visit to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, addressed a letter to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry asking for his removal from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”. In his letter, Rakowski reaffirmed his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations, and expressed his apology to the government and people of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” the article says with reference to the October 12 statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the article, in August of this year, the Foreign Ministry of Poland updated the warnings for travelers in the South Caucasus. The Foreign Ministry recommended caution when travelling to the places of conflict (Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Donbass, and Nagorno-Karabakh).

It is stressed that the Polish Foreign Ministry advises against all trips to the occupied Azerbaijani regions.

The article notes that Poland’s diplomatic missions in Baku and Yerevan are not able to provide consular assistance to those wishing to travel to the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Entering the Nagorno-Karabakh region requires the consent of Azerbaijani authorities.

““The Joint Declaration on the Road Map for Strategic Partnership and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland” signed between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Polish President Andrzej Duda in 2017 underlines the importance of finding a peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with international law based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders,” reads the article.

The article also refers to the arrest of blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is a citizen Russia, Ukraine, Israel, for the illegal visit to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

